Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,463 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

