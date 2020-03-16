Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,100 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $148.34 on Monday. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

