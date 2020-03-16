Amalgamated Bank Buys 496 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $254.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.02 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

