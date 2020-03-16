Amalgamated Bank Has $3.73 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.34 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,260.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,786. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

