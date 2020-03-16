Amalgamated Bank Has $3.79 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,056,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 725.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 828,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

