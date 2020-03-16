Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,688,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.07.

M&T Bank stock opened at $112.75 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

