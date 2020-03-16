Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,826,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

ALXN opened at $80.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.