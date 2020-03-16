Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,411,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,413,000 after buying an additional 1,399,581 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after buying an additional 421,553 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $1,085,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,746. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $62.47 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

