Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $124,267.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,923. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

