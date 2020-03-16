American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.71 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

