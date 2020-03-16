American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

AWK opened at $128.29 on Monday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

