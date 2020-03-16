American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Water Works earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AWK stock opened at $128.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

