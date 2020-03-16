Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Genesis Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,024 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genesis Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,977 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 98,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of GEL opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $568.76 million, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack T. Taylor bought 20,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $207,600.00. Also, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis bought 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $823,057. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

