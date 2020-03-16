Americana Partners LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

MR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Montage Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of Montage Resources stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. Montage Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Resources Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

