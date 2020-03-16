Americas Silver Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

USA opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market cap of $184.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$5.19.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

