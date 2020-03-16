Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $113.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

