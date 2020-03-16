Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $852.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel bought 32,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,590.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,285.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chintu Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 265,690 shares of company stock worth $946,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

