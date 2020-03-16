Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $382.12 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,385,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300,571 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Intel worth $382,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Intel by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Intel by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

