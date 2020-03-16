Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 305,105 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Mcdonald’s worth $273,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,635,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $177.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $168.20 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

