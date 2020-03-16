Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,655,774 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655,774 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Comcast worth $487,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

