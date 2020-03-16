Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,124,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Morgan Stanley worth $313,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,557.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,072 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,741,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 908,289 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $37.50 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

