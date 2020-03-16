Analysts Expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVGO opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -25.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.