Analysts Offer Predictions for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.