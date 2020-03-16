Analysts Set Expectations for Parex Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parex Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PXT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

PXT stock opened at C$14.14 on Monday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.76 and a 52 week high of C$25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$1,150,625.00. Also, Director Ronald Douglas Miller sold 38,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$889,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$575,000. Insiders have sold a total of 113,690 shares of company stock worth $2,624,378 over the last 90 days.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

