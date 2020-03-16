Analyzing Health Catalyst (HCAT) and Its Peers

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Health Catalyst to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -16.47 Health Catalyst Competitors $8.43 billion $1.63 billion 35.08

Health Catalyst’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst Competitors -4.26% -8.39% -3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Health Catalyst and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Health Catalyst Competitors 949 3200 6388 319 2.56

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 112.16%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 108.67%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

