Analyzing PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NASDAQ:CRL)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PPD and Charles River Laboratories Intl., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 1 13 0 2.93 Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 4 11 1 2.81

PPD presently has a consensus target price of $33.27, indicating a potential upside of 44.65%. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus target price of $172.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.79%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPD and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 1.99 $341.61 million $0.98 23.47 Charles River Laboratories Intl. $2.62 billion 2.41 $252.02 million $6.73 19.16

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Charles River Laboratories Intl.. Charles River Laboratories Intl. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories Intl. 9.61% 22.17% 7.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories Intl. beats PPD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. It also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as bioanalysis, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, safety pharmacology, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies; biotechnology, agricultural and industrial chemical, life science, veterinary medicine, medical device, diagnostic, and consumer product companies; contract research and contract manufacturing organizations; other commercial entities; and hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

