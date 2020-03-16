Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $2.65 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.