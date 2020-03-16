Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Archetype Wealth Partners LLC

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

