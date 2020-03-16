Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.9% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

