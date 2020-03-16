Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Update

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

