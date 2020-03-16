ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Cut to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.70.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.81 and a 1-year high of C$9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

