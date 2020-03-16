ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Lifted to Buy at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of ARC Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.70.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$3.45 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -43.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

