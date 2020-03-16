ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. TD Securities raised shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.63. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.81 and a 12-month high of C$9.82.

The company also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.