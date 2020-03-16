Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.07 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $882.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

