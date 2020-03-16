ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.