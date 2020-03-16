Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of FLR opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

