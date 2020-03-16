Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Nordstrom worth $24,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JWN opened at $21.59 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

