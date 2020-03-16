Ariel Investments LLC Has $17.96 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,330 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.85% of Interface worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Interface by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interface by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Interface’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.