Ariel Investments LLC Has $25.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166,209 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tiffany & Co. worth $25,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NYSE:TIF opened at $127.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $118.86. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

