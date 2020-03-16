Ariel Investments LLC Trims Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,067 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brady by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

