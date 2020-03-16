Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,192 shares of company stock worth $14,102,983. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

