ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Acquires $130,600.00 in Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,226.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARR stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.15.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARR. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.