ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €300.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €296.00 ($344.19).

