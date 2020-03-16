AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 13.5% in February

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALOT opened at $9.70 on Monday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). AstroNova had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.