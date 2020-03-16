Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 25.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $8.32 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,487 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

