Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$0.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Athabasca Oil from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.67.

TSE:ATH opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of $78.52 million and a PE ratio of 0.34.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

