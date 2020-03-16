Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.40 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.90.

TSE ATP opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.61.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

