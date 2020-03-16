Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dermira by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dermira in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dermira by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dermira by 57.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Dermira by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald purchased 40,926,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Dermira Inc has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on DERM. BidaskClub cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

