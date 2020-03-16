Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,056.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,377.88 on Monday. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $927.00 and a 1 year high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,677.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,478.57. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total value of $3,514,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,893 shares of company stock worth $6,278,060. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,606.67.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.