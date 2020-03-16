Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $57.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

